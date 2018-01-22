Video

Tighter laws on airguns are needed to protect animals, the RSPCA has said.

The charity wants a certification system introduced, like in Scotland, which would make it easier to trace those with airguns.

In 2017, there were 70 calls to RSPCA Cymru relating to incidents involving the weapons, up slightly on the year before.

But the British Association for Shooting and Conservation favours more education to young people about the dangers of firearms as opposed to new laws.

Pam Jordan, from Bridgend, spent hundreds of pounds to care for her cat, Chaos, after it was shot between the eyes.