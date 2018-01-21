Coping with dementia: A son's story

Video

When grandmother Pauline Watts was diagnosed dementia, her son made the "quick decision" to move her in with him.

Armand Watts has a partner and two children and admits caring for his 77-year-old mother is a "challenge".

The former mayor of Chepstow is "astonished" at plans to close the town's dementia ward at the local community hospital.

Mr Watts said he would welcome more respite care so his family could "have a day off" or he and his partner could have "a date night".

Aneurin Bevan University Health board said it plans to strengthen "local community-based services".