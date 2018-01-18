Prince Harry and Meghan's day in Cardiff

Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in first Cardiff visit
Hundreds of people greeted Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle on their first official visit to Wales.
The couple arrived to huge cheers, an hour late after their train from London to Cardiff was delayed.
After meeting members of the public at Cardiff Castle, they joined a festival inside celebrating Welsh culture.
They later travelled to the Star Hub leisure centre in Tremorfa to see how sport helps disadvantaged children.
-
18 Jan 2018
- From the section Wales