Woman tells of 12 hours with a broken hip

Maria Whale has described her 12-hour experience after falling and breaking her hip at a roadside service area near Builth Wells in Powys.

She waited four hours for an ambulance on Boxing Day after slipping when she and husband John stopped on their journey home to Cardiff.

Mrs Whale was taken the hour's journey to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny - and then had to wait until the early hours before she was admitted to a ward.

The couple praise all the medical staff involved but say something need to be done about funding.

Mrs Whale had a full hip replacement operation the next day and is recovering at home.