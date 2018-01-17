Video

A mother-of-two with multiple sclerosis has described how a form of cannabis has helped ease her symptoms.

Rhian Cowen, 46, from Pembroke Dock, was suffering from tremors and agonising migraines and said: "I was coming home in tears because I managed to get through the day."

While she does not use illegally obtained cannabis, she uses products which contain CBD - a non-psychoactive substance found in cannabis - which are not currently licensed for medical use in the UK but are sold online as supplements.

Her story comes as assembly members backed calls to legalise medicinal cannabis.