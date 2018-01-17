Police officers 'need to be diverse'

Video

Police officers need to be more diverse in order to better serve their communities, Race Council Cymru has said.

It comes after figures showed there are only 13 black or minority ethnic police officers above the rank of PC in the whole of Wales.

Just 1.6% of police officers are BME in Wales, compared to 4.5% of the population.

The Home Office said it was "clear that there is more for forces to do".

Uzo Iwobi, the chief executive of Race Council Cymru, agreed.