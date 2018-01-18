'Hospitals need more beds to cope'

Video

The NHS in Wales needs more capacity to cope with a rise in demand due to winter pressures, Dr David Bailey from the British Medical Association Wales has said.

His comments comes as emergency hospital consultants in Wales have written to the first minister claiming safety is being compromised "to an unacceptable degree".

The group said they recognised funding constraints but said both NHS Wales and the social care sector were "severely and chronically under-resourced".

Figures showing how A&E departments and the ambulance service coped in December are due out on Thursday morning.

The Welsh Government said it had been "open" about the challenges of winter.