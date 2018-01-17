Video

Campaigners in Aberporth want to see new laws brought in to help communities avoid plastic.

The Ceredigion village attracted international media coverage last month when they announced local businesses were scrapping plastic straws and cutlery and going back to milk in glass bottles.

But locals say more pressure needs to be put on manufacturers to change faster.

Here, Abigail Neal tries to buy groceries which do not use plastic packaging with the help of store owner Mike Allen.