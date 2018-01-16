'Seamless' NHS and care system urged

Video

A "revolution" is urgently needed in the way health and social care is delivered in Wales says a major review.

Without "significantly accelerated" change, services which are already not fit for the future, will further decline, the expert panel warns.

The NHS and social care will be expected to work "seamlessly" together to respond to a person's needs and to deliver care closer to home.

Ministers say a new plan will take into account the review's recommendations.

Nine leading international experts, chaired by the former chief medical officer for Wales Dr Ruth Hussey, have been looking at ways to try to put the health and social care system on a stronger footing.

Dr Hussey said it was time for a change in how things were done.