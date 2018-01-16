'I only ring a bell and they're here'

Video

A "revolution" is urgently needed in the way health and social care is delivered in Wales says a major review.

Without "significantly accelerated" change, services which are already not fit for the future, will further decline, the expert panel warns.

The NHS and social care will be expected to work "seamlessly" together to respond to a person's needs and to deliver care closer to home.

Ministers say a new plan will take into account the review's recommendations.

One example of more seamless working is in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, which has a "virtual ward" approach to helping elderly or vulnerable people avoid hospital where possible,

Doreen Tonkin is in her 80s. Her husband died early last year and she has had two falls recently at her home in Cwmbach.

She explains how the help she gets has made a difference, while her occupational therapist Alex Gigg explains how it enables the patient to take more control of their treatment.