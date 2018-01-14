'No problem' with leadership challenge

Video
Leanne Wood has 'no problem' with Plaid leadership challenge
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said she would "welcome" a challenge to her leadership when the opportunity arises in the autumn.
Under the party's rules, AMs can challenge for the position every other year during its annual October conference.
None of the party's AMs have declared an intention to do so.
Ms Wood said she was committed to seeing through the plans she outlined when she took up the role in 2012.
14 Jan 2018
