Fatal crash 'a wake-up call' to drivers

A six-month-old baby girl has died after a crash between a car and a lorry which killed one woman and left another with "life-threatening" injuries.

A Ford Fiesta collided with a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd on Thursday at 11:15 GMT.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and baby were airlifted to hospital.

Janette Allotey (r), a holiday home owner near the crash scene, said the deaths should remind people to drive safely.