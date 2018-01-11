Fight to save community vegetable garden

Fight to save Llangollen community garden
Members of a community vegetable garden in Llangollen are fighting to stay on the land after Denbighshire council said it may hand it over to a private developer.
The half-an-acre historic garden has been run by volunteers for more than five years.
The plot of land was originally a kitchen garden for the Plas Newydd estate but it became overgrown.
A group of local people have since transformed the area but the council is understood to be in talks with a private developer to build on the land.
Councillors met to discuss it on Thursday but no decision was made.
