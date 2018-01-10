Mesh 'feels like a knife' after hernia

Video

67-year-old Richard is calling for a ban on polypropylene mesh being used to treat hernia patients because of the pain it has caused him.

Richard, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, has had to give up working as an actor and can only stand for short periods because of the pain.

The Welsh Government are currently reviewing the use of vaginal mesh implants, but the impact of their use on hernia patients is not being considered.