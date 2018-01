Video

Jessica Davies has had a stammer for as long as she can remember.

The 24-year-old from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, used to be scared of meeting people or ordering food on the phone, but now plans to marry her boyfriend Josh after receiving stammer therapy.

Helped by her work as a beauty vlogger, she says she now has the confidence to say her vows in front of her friends and family.