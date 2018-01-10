Video

Schools should do more to raise awareness of mental health issues and step in to help those who are having problems sooner, the director of Mind Cymru has said.

Sara Moseley supported South Wales Police's calls for better mental health education after a significant rise in young people being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Some 48 children and young people were detained by the force in 2016-17, up 33% from 36 the year before.

The force said "more robust education" in Wales' schools and care homes was needed to identify signs of mental health problems.