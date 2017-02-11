'Engage earlier' to tackle homelessness

Video

More needs to be done by councils in Wales to prevent homelessness, a watchdog has warned.

The Wales Audit Office also said more people had been under threat of homelessness and there had been a rise in use of temporary accommodation.

It said despite extra funding, people in Wales received very different help depending on where they lived.

Councils said they were committed to preventing homelessness despite numbers rising and cuts to council budgets.

One of the report's authors, Nick Selwyn, said causes of homelessness were better addressed early on - for both the person concerned and from a resources point of view.