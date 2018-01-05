Honest NHS funding conversation call

Video

If the public wants a free NHS service there should be an "honest conversation" about funding it, a nurses boss said.

Responding to winter pressures, such as cancelled operations and more people at A&E, the Royal College of Nursing Wales director Tina Donnelly said how much money is given should be reviewed.

She said despite 49% of the Welsh Government's budget going on health and a plan being in place, the NHS had struggled this winter.

Ms Donnelly said an NHS tax of an extra penny for working people could bring in billions.

The UK government has been asked to comment on the tax call.