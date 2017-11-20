Four weekly bin collections 'horrendous'

Video

"Smelly" and "horrendous" is how some Conwy county residents have described living with their bins only being collected once a month.

In December the council's cabinet decided not to roll out the once-a-month service to all households, but to continue a "pilot" for nearly 11,000 homes.

The council has previously said recycling had increased in areas under the pilot scheme.

Trish Ellison said being part of the pilot had been "horrendous" and the bins were not big enough to fit in all their rubbish, despite recycling more.

Peter Green said rubbish was overflowing as they waited for the bins to be collected.