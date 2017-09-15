Severn Bridge tolls reduce for first time

Video

The toll on the two Severn crossings has been reduced for the first time amid calls the fees should be scrapped now they are both in public ownership.

The price cut is for private vehicles as VAT is removed now the UK government runs the bridges, which will have their toll removed before the end of 2018.

Severn River Crossing PLC, which has run the bridges for 25 years, handed the running of them to the Department for Transport at midnight on Sunday.

Charges for cars travelling into south Wales from England will drop to £5.60 from £6.70 as Highways England takes charge of the M4 and M48 bridges.