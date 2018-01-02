'I just wanted to go home and sleep'

Video

A disabled man refused an Uber ride home from a Cardiff party on New Year's Eve has said he is convinced it was because of his cerebral palsy.

Ted Shiress, who walks with a frame, said the taxi driver drove off after being asked to move closer so he could get in the car.

The 30-year-old said his friend was then charged a £4 cancellation fee for not using the ride.

Mr Shiress said he was "used to things like this happening", adding "you get a bit jaded after a while".

Uber has since apologised to Mr Shiress on Twitter.