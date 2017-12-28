'I'll forgive Christmas church thieves'

Video
Hirwaun church burglary: 'I'll forgive Christmas thieves'
Thieves targeted a church on Christmas Day, stealing £20,000 in electrical equipment as well as silverware thought to be over 100 years old.
The break-in happened at St Lleurwgs Church, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, during the early hours of the morning.
Stolen items included a PA system, laptop and religious silverware such as a crucifix and candlesticks.
Church warden Cerys Hartley said while she could not yet forgive the thieves, she would eventually.
28 Dec 2017
