'I'll forgive Christmas church thieves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hirwaun church burglary: 'I'll forgive Christmas thieves'

Thieves targeted a church on Christmas Day, stealing £20,000 in electrical equipment as well as silverware thought to be over 100 years old.

The break-in happened at St Lleurwgs Church, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, during the early hours of the morning.

Stolen items included a PA system, laptop and religious silverware such as a crucifix and candlesticks.

Church warden Cerys Hartley said while she could not yet forgive the thieves, she would eventually.

  • 28 Dec 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: 'Time for church to pause and re-engage'