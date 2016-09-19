'Rats and pests rise' after bin changes

Video

Changes to bin collections in Bridgend county borough have led to a rise in rats and pests, a county councillor has said.

Complaints about bin collections rose by more than 1,400% in the aftermath of controversial changes brought in by the council.

The authority was inundated with complaints after waste was left on the kerbside during the roll out of the new system in June.

Bridgend council said it was "inevitably" going to get complaints but added recycling was now at a record high.

Town councillor Freya Sykes, who owns a sweet shop in the town, and county councillor Tim Thomas, speak about their concerns.