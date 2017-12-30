'Crucial mental health carers get support'

Video

People caring for a relative with a mental health condition may also need support, Mind Cymru has said.

There are 20 Local Mind groups in Wales which offer a range of services, including one-on-one support, advocacy and group forums.

Newport Mind has helped 79 parents and their children in the past year alone.

Simon Jones, head of policy and influencing at Mind Cymru, said people's health and wellbeing can be impacted by looking after a relative with a mental health condition.