'Why shouldn't we be able to vote?'

Opinions: Should 16 and 17-year-olds be able to vote?
Sixteen and 17-year-olds should be able to vote in Welsh assembly elections, an expert panel has said.
AMs were given powers to make changes to the way they are elected under the 2017 Wales Act.
Any changes will require a law to be passed in the assembly with a two-thirds majority.
These youngsters in Caerphilly give their opinions on the issue.
12 Dec 2017
