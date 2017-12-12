Job prospects 'will improve' under new economic action plan
A new economic action plan for Wales over the next decade has been unveiled.
It includes simplifying financial support for business, a reduced number of priority sectors and a regional approach to economic development.
But firms wanting grants will have to commit to reducing their carbon footprint and prove they employ people fairly.
On a visit to Orange Box furniture company in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Economy Secretary Ken Skates said this was a "something for something" approach.
