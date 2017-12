Video

Arts activities planned as part of Swansea's bid to become UK City of Culture 2021 should still go ahead despite it losing out on the crown, an artist has said.

Coventry took the title which will see it host a year-long celebration of arts and performance.

Artist Marc Rees, who was part of the Swansea 2021 team, said he hoped the council would still commit to delivering some of the events planned.