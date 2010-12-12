'You can't label free school meal pupils'

Video

There is still a gap between how well pupils from poorer backgrounds are doing compared with their classmates in Wales.

It shows up at GCSE level in the top grades for both sets of pupils - and also in the early years of schooling, in the so-called foundation phase.

Children's Commissioner Sally Holland said there was "no simple answer" to closing the gap but schools can make a difference.

At Willows High School in Cardiff, acting deputy head Kelly Bubbins said you cannot see pupils on free school meals as a group, as all have individual needs.