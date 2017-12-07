Rain, sleet and snow showers forecast
Weather warning: Rain, sleet and snow forecast for Wales

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Wales later this week.

The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning in force from 00:05 GMT on Friday to 18:00 on Saturday.

It said between 2-5cm of snow is "likely fairly widely", with 10-20 cm in places like north Wales.

  • 07 Dec 2017
