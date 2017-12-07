Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weather warning: Rain, sleet and snow forecast for Wales
A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Wales later this week.
The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning in force from 00:05 GMT on Friday to 18:00 on Saturday.
It said between 2-5cm of snow is "likely fairly widely", with 10-20 cm in places like north Wales.
Here is Sue Charles with the full forecast.
-
07 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-42265368/weather-warning-rain-sleet-and-snow-forecast-for-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window