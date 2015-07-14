Campaign 'supports vulnerable children'

Video

Teachers, police and other professionals need to work together to ensure vulnerable children have "the best possible" support.

That is according to Ian Humpage, assistant head teacher at St Joseph's Roman Catholic High School in Newport, who has welcomed a police campaign highlighting child sexual exploitation "warning signs".

Operation Makesafe, run by Gwent Police, is working with schools, hotels and taxi firms to give staff the confidence to report concerns.

Mr Humpage said it would help ensure "the environment children are in is a very supportive one".