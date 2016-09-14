Tech supporting people with disabilities

Video

A project that uses technology such as Amazon Echo to help people living with disabilities could "improve lives", it has been claimed.

The charity Innovate Trust, based in Cardiff, is testing the use of smart speakers among five people.

It aims to improve the care it provides but also hopes it could save the sector money.

It was awarded £15,000 funding by Innovate to Save, run by Y Lab, a collaboration between Cardiff University and the Nesta innovation foundation, supported by the Welsh Government.

Rob Ashelford, Innovate to Save's senior innovation programmes manager, believes the project has good potential.