'My life was like a spin dryer'

Heidi is one of a number of people affected by homelessness who have helped curate a new exhibition called ‘Who Decides?’ at the National Museum in Cardiff.

Organised by homelessness charity The Wallich, the group was allowed to rummage through the museum’s Derek Williams Collection to choose works acquired in the past 10 years for a new exhibition.

As well as designing the show, the team also developed a schools programme and worked on the marketing for the exhibition. Visitors will see an eclectic mix of paintings, sculpture, film and photography.