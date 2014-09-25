Call to save park's ancient trees

Video

People living near a Cardiff park are upset ancient trees are being cut down to make way for flood defences.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said up to 150 trees will need to go at Waterloo Gardens, Roath park, as part of an £11m project to protect 360 homes and 45 businesses.

The brook running through the park has burst its banks four times in the past 10 years, but residents said flooding had never threatened their homes.

They say the loss of so many trees will ruin the environment and have formed an action group to prevent any more trees being felled.

Resident Tamsin Davies said she was concerned about the effect on wildlife, but Gavin Jones, from NRW, said the work was key to protecting homes.