Councillors 'terrified' of Caerphilly council youth grilling
Yet another election is happening this year in Wales - but this time it is one with a difference.
Hundreds of 11-25-year-old's have been voting across Caerphilly to have their voice heard as the council makes cuts to its budget.
Two councillors have faced grillings from young people as they compete to be the next Youth Champion in the authority.
They said it had been their most "terrifying" campaign period yet.
17 Nov 2017
