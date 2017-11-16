NRW staff 'have a tough time'

Video

Workers at Wales' biggest quango are to be issued with a new type of staff survey, after previous questionnaires drew "disappointing" results.

Just 11% of respondents to the 2016 Natural Resources Wales (NRW) People Survey said they had confidence in senior managers' decisions.

The new survey will provide "more detail" about how to make improvements.

NRW chair Diana McCrea was asked by Jayne Bryant AM about staff morale when she gave evidence to the assembly's Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.