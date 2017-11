Video

A man asked his girlfriend to marry him by getting a cinema to screen his homemade proposal video during the trailers.

Damian Paul, 28, convinced staff at Merthyr Tydfil's Vue cinema to play the video before a screening of Paddington 2 on Friday.

Luckily his girlfriend of three years Louise Treen, 29, said yes.

"This is easily the biggest and greatest surprise of my life," she said.