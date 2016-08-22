Video

The financial technology sector could be an important sector for Wales over the next few years, with a number of start-up firms already established here.

But there is also competition for skilled workers and graduates for hi-tech developments around comparison sites and financial services.

One specialist lawyer in the industry said there was a risk of firms being held back by skills shortages.

Credas is one of the recent start-ups and has developed an app that uses facial recognition to check the validity of a person and their documents, for buying a house or getting work.

The Penarth fintech firm showed BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins how the technology could be used when hiring for a job.