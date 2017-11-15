Video

A GP-led minor injuries unit at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli has been operating for 18 months, dealing with walk-in cases, with a GP present 24/7 with nurses.

Dr Meinir Jones, clinical service lead, said the service saw around 100 patients a day and helped ease pressures on the medical admissions unit and main A&E hospitals.

She told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that they were tweaking the rotas to ensure more staff were present at times of peak demand.