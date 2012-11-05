Emotional reunion for wartime evacuee

Video

A 90-year-old woman from Port Talbot has been reunited with her long lost family.

Orphaned at seven-years-old, May Webber went to live with her aunt before being evacuated during the war.

Her fragmented childhood caused her to lose contact with her three older sisters and brother.

Eighty years on, she met up with her three nieces and great niece at her home.

"I feel like I've suddenly got a whole new family," she said.