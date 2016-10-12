'We are so grateful to this village'

Video

New Zealand officials have praised a small Blaenau Gwent village for remembering one its war dead.

Six men died when their Wellington Bomber crashed on the mountainside near Trefil, in December 1940, including Sgt Reginald Brown.

New Zealand's Defence Attaché in Europe, Brigadier Evan Williams, said his country was "deeply appreciative".

Family of Sgt Brown attended an annual memorial service organised by local people.