There was "constant undermining" of ministers in the Welsh Government, a former adviser to Wales' first minister has claimed.

Steve Jones has made fresh claims about bullying and agreed with former cabinet minister Leighton Andrew's comments about a "toxic" atmosphere at the top of the administration.

They spoke out following the death of sacked former communities minister Carl Sargeant, who was found dead on Tuesday.

The Welsh Government said it did not recognise Mr Jones's claims.

Mr Jones spokes to BBC Wales Today via Skype.