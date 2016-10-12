Remembrance service 'pays respects'

Video

Wales' national Remembrance Sunday event has taken place in Cardiff, with others being held around the county.

Detachments from the Armed Forces marched to the Welsh National War Memorial at Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park, before a service at 11:00 GMT.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said it was an opportunity for the nation to "pay its respect to all those who fought and died" in conflicts.

People who attended the service said it was a chance to "pay their respects".