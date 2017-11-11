Zoo owner 'broken' by lynx shooting

Video

The shooting of a lynx has "broken emotionally and physically" the owner of the zoo it escaped from.

Lilleth, the Eurasian lynx, had escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom but Ceredigion council said on Friday that she had been "humanely destroyed".

The council said despite "exhaustive efforts" to recapture her, it received advice that the risk to public safety had "increased to severe".

The zoo's co-owner Dean Tweedy has condemned the killing, saying he wanted to see her darted instead.