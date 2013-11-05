Debt attraction grant 'not sensible'

Video

Questions have been raised about whether a £350,000 "secret" grant to help a Carmarthenshire attraction cover its debt was a "sensible idea".

Llanelly House, an 18th Century heritage attraction in Llanelli, was given the Carmarthenshire council grant after a closed meeting in March.

The attraction is run by the Cambrian Heritage Regeneration Trust.

David Darkin, a Labour member of Llanelli Town Council, said he was "surprised" the local authority was giving money to a business during a period of austerity.

But Carmarthenshire council's Dai Jenkins said it was helping to regenerate the town.