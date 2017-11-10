Wales' Middle East soldiers remembered

Video

As Wales prepares to mark Remembrance Sunday, a largely forgotten World War One campaign is also being remembered.

Emphasis has been put on soldiers who fought and died on the Western Front 100 years ago, less is known about those deployed to the Middle East.

Keith Humphreys, a member of the Flintshire War Memorials Society, has been researching the role of the 5th (Flintshire) Battalion, Royal Welsh Fusiliers.

He said 23 men were killed on a single day during the First Battle of Gaza, including his great uncle.

Three of their names are on a war memorial in Greenfield, near Holywell.