AM death inquiry 'u-turn' welcomed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carl Sargeant death inquiry 'U-turn' welcomed

A decision to hold an independent inquiry into the death of sacked minister Carl Sargeant has been welcomed by Flintshire council's deputy Leader.

Bernie Attridge was a lifelong friend of former communities secretary Mr Sargeant, who was found dead on Tuesday - four days after being sacked by First Minister Carwyn Jones.

But Mr Attridge said it was "a major "U-turn"" but called for the first minister to resign to allow the investigation to take place.

  • 10 Nov 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: 'I will fight for justice for my friend'