New school 'great asset' for community

A head teacher of a school getting a new building as part of a multi-billion pound programme to modernise schools in Wales, has welcomed the scheme's latest funding.

The Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools programme was launched in 2014 and a further £2.3bn funding has been announced.

Paul Morgan, from Cwmaman infant school, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said a new home would be an "asset" to the community.