Fewer drug seizures 'down to resources'

Video

A fall in the amount of drugs taken off the streets in Wales has been blamed on police cuts by a former senior officer.

Welsh police forces carried out 7,759 drug seizures in 2016-17, which is 16% less than the year before, Home Office figures show.

Former North Wales Police acting chief constable Clive Wolfendale, who now runs drugs charity Cais, said officers were too stretched.

The Home Office said it was taking a smarter approach against drug dealing.

But Mr Wolfendale said the figures reflected a lack of resources.