Major trauma network should be 'a priority' for south Wales
Up to five seriously injured patients in south Wales die unnecessarily each month because the region is not part of a major trauma network, an expert in emergency care has said.
Prof David Lockey said a lack of specialist treatment meant lives were "being lost all the time".
Plans to establish a major trauma network for the region have been put to public consultation.
Prof Lockey said trauma patients in south Wales would have a much higher chance of survival if a network was established.
13 Nov 2017
