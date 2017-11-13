Video

Up to five seriously injured patients in south Wales die unnecessarily each month because the region is not part of a major trauma network, an expert in emergency care has said.

Prof David Lockey said a lack of specialist treatment meant lives were "being lost all the time".

Plans to establish a major trauma network for the region have been put to public consultation.

Prof Lockey said trauma patients in south Wales would have a much higher chance of survival if a network was established.