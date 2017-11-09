Attacks on mental health staff fall

Video
Violent attacks on north Wales mental health staff fall
Violent attacks on mental health staff have fallen in north Wales in the last three years.
There were 331 incidents involving patients and workers across the region in 2016-17, compared with 378 in 2014/15.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said staff had been trained how to manage volatile situations by a specialist team.
Violence and aggression trainer, Ed Brown said it was about identifying "triggers for violence" and working to prevent them from happening.
